Jovan Aditya

Vaccination Concept App

Jovan Aditya
Jovan Aditya
  • Save
Vaccination Concept App mobile graphic design vaccine uiux ux ui
Download color palette

Halo, Dribbble Comunity! 👋

Here my design for vaccination app. The app called VaksinasiKuy. Hope you like it and feel free to give me some feedback 👌

If you like it don't forget to press "L".

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Jovan Aditya
Jovan Aditya

More by Jovan Aditya

View profile
    • Like