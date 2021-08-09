Nikhil Vij

Speed Test App - UI/UX Concept

Nikhil Vij
Nikhil Vij
  • Save
Speed Test App - UI/UX Concept illustration figma design figma app figma mobile app dark theme design challenge vpn speed test app speedtest minimal logo design challenge adobe adobe xd adobexd art xd clean
Download color palette

We are testing speed of our internet everyday now since we are working from Home, High speed internet is a need, I tried to upgrade the experience to test the speed of internet, also integrated the part of VPN as well in same mobile app.
Kept it simple and minimal and kept it clutter free.
Let me know what do you think about it?

Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/vijnikhil/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/iamnikhilvij/
Web - https://www.nikhilvij.in

Nikhil Vij
Nikhil Vij

More by Nikhil Vij

View profile
    • Like