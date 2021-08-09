Speed Test App - UI/UX Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
We are testing speed of our internet everyday now since we are working from Home, High speed internet is a need, I tried to upgrade the experience to test the speed of internet, also integrated the part of VPN as well in same mobile app.
Kept it simple and minimal and kept it clutter free.
Let me know what do you think about it?
Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/vijnikhil/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/iamnikhilvij/
Web - https://www.nikhilvij.in