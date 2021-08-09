🧙‍♂️ + 📥 concept

Logo concept starting from a magician's hat + transfer and speed.

-

Leave your comment about this project, your opinion is very important to me!

-

Would you like to work with me to create or renew your entire brand? I am available for new projects, write me here:

vaskdesign.contact@gmail.com

-

See more of my work:

99designs | Behance | Instagram