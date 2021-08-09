🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Cloud Storage App :)
Hello everybody, this is a cloud storage app design.
It's users can upload and keep a track of their files on the go. This app helps reduce the storage in device's internal storage.
People can also share the files with anyone who they give the permission to.
This app sorts out files according to the file type.