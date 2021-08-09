Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bipin

Cloud Storage App

Bipin
Bipin
  • Save
Cloud Storage App inspiration design ux android app design graphic design ui
Download color palette

Cloud Storage App :)

Hello everybody, this is a cloud storage app design.

It's users can upload and keep a track of their files on the go. This app helps reduce the storage in device's internal storage.
People can also share the files with anyone who they give the permission to.
This app sorts out files according to the file type.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Bipin
Bipin

More by Bipin

View profile
    • Like