Ravgeet Dhillon

Blog Read More

Ravgeet Dhillon
Ravgeet Dhillon
  • Save
Blog Read More share widget blog share widget blog widget blog design blog read more suggestions feed read more blog branding app web design ui redesign design website development
Download color palette

Hi, everyone. This is my design for the read more blogs that we can use in
an individual blog page. Let me know in the comments what do you think about it.

I am Co-Founder, Freelancer and Developer at RavSam. I help startups, businesses, open-source organizations with Digital Product Development. I am a fan of Jamstack and like to work with Flutter, Strapi, Nuxt/Vue and Python. I also teach students about new technologies by conducting monthly classes.

If you like my work, send me an email at [ravgeetdhillon@gmail.com](mailto:ravgeetdhillon@gmail.com). You can reach out to me at my company email, [info@ravsam.in](mailto:info@ravsam.in) as well.

DribbbleLinkedInGitHubNewsletter

Ravgeet Dhillon
Ravgeet Dhillon

More by Ravgeet Dhillon

View profile
    • Like