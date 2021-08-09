CaFit | Fitness UI Kit

🔥CaFit, is a daily fitness and health tracking app that focuses on the challenge to reach your goals. With 100+ screens, 140+ standard-sized iOS 14 widgets that speed up the design process for designers, developers, design agencies, startups, and those who just can't get enough time.

The templates are designed to be 100% easily editable in the fastest way, and the layers are clearly named.

🚀Available exclusively at UI8.

Press "L" to show me love ❤️

―

Follow CaDesign:

Our Marketplace | IG | BE