Bipin

Stock App

Bipin
Bipin
  • Save
Stock App app inspiration iphone mockups app design ux ui graphic design
Download color palette

Stock App :)

Hey everyone, this is a simple stock app design.

People can trade stocks and add money to wallet or withdraw. They can also view stocks current prices and its graphs also.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Bipin
Bipin

More by Bipin

View profile
    • Like