Home Monitoring Dashboard (#dailyui #021)

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is the Home Dashboard I came up with.
The idea is that there could be more than one users in a home, so we can login all of them for security purpose.
Time is the most important thing we need to look at all the time, so placing time in large fonts is an important thing.
Also many cards and different stats appear on the right side 'Quick cards' section. Eg. Energy consumption, shopping list, Music Player when turned on etc.
Also we can add an device right from the dashboard.
Let me know your thoughts on it.