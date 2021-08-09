Home Monitoring Dashboard (#dailyui #021)

Here is the Home Dashboard I came up with.

The idea is that there could be more than one users in a home, so we can login all of them for security purpose.

Time is the most important thing we need to look at all the time, so placing time in large fonts is an important thing.

Also many cards and different stats appear on the right side 'Quick cards' section. Eg. Energy consumption, shopping list, Music Player when turned on etc.

Also we can add an device right from the dashboard.

Let me know your thoughts on it.