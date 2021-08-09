Good for Sale
Neugini Logo - Fish + Letter N

Heloo Everyone✋🏻

This is an exploration of the Neugini Logo. Combining the fish symbol and the letter N

What do you think?
Hope you like it, Feel free give some feedback. And don't forget to press love button if you like it 😊

For Business & Inquiry: hellohatypo@gmail.com

Visit our :
