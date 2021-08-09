Sabuj Ali

CC Monogram - GYM Logo logos kettlebell kettlebell logo cc kettlebell cc monogram cc gym logo workout logo health gym logo fitness logo graphic design illustration design logotype identity logo design typography monogram logo branding
{ Available For Sell }
****************
It's a simple and modern monogram logo that is showing initial letters CC with Kettlebell symbol. It's look nice and clean. The logo suitable for fitness businesses.
****************
If you want to buy this logo mark or if you want to hire me for your logo design project then message me on dribbble or email me at : sabujbabu31@gmail.com
****************
