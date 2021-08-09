🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
LAMPUNGDEV
LampungDev is a youtube channel that focuses on education in the IT field, especially programming, the creator is my friend Danil, he is a frontend engineer at Nomura Research Institute (NRI) Indonesia.
Danil wanted a Lampung characteristic in his logo, so I added an elephant as a typical animal from Lampung which was then integrated with letters "L" and "D".
For you IT students or anyone who wants to learn programming, this channel is perfect for you https://youtube.com/c/LampungDev
Thanks Nil for the trust,
I hope your content continues.
See full project at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/125012709/LAMPUNGDEV
Thank you!
Logo Designer
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan