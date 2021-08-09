LAMPUNGDEV

LampungDev is a youtube channel that focuses on education in the IT field, especially programming, the creator is my friend Danil, he is a frontend engineer at Nomura Research Institute (NRI) Indonesia.

Danil wanted a Lampung characteristic in his logo, so I added an elephant as a typical animal from Lampung which was then integrated with letters "L" and "D".

For you IT students or anyone who wants to learn programming, this channel is perfect for you https://youtube.com/c/LampungDev

Thanks Nil for the trust,

I hope your content continues.

Thank you!

Logo Designer

Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan