Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ayomide Ajibade

Zero Fintech Dashboard

Ayomide Ajibade
Ayomide Ajibade
  • Save
Zero Fintech Dashboard illustration design mobile design mobile ui design mobile app design mobile ui ui design uiux branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui
Download color palette

Hi everyone. Excited to start your week by ending this fintech dashboard.

Simplicity of household payments should be a must-have feature among all fintech solutions.

Ayomide Ajibade
Ayomide Ajibade

More by Ayomide Ajibade

View profile
    • Like