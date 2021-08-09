Flash Message #8

Day #9 of 30:

This is the 8th-shot of this series. Flash messages educate users to do the right things and these prompts help them get a better form of interaction of their tasks through the interface.

Presented here is a flash message to alert users of their preference hen it comes to toothpaste and also show a comparison of what their teeth will look like if not for a strong spearmint toothpaste.

Like it? Press L for like and leave a comment if you think we can be creative when it comes to displaying flash messages.