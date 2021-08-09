Royhan M Khawarizmi 🍕
One Week Wonders

Helloword - Language Exchange Dashboard 📙

Royhan M Khawarizmi 🍕
One Week Wonders
Royhan M Khawarizmi 🍕 for One Week Wonders
Hire Us
  • Save
Helloword - Language Exchange Dashboard 📙 education web education app design ui design exploration web design modern clean language language exchange education header ui ui ux dashboard ui
Helloword - Language Exchange Dashboard 📙 education web education app design ui design exploration web design modern clean language language exchange education header ui ui ux dashboard ui
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png

Hello Guys 👋

Here is my exploration Language Exchange Dashboard
So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you enjoy it! 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.
Thanks!

-------------------

📧Work With Us: owwstudio@gmail.com
Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8

One Week Wonders
One Week Wonders
Hire Us

More by One Week Wonders

View profile
    • Like