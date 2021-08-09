Candra Waskito
TwFoo

DasCrypto - Crypto Landing Page Animation

Candra Waskito
TwFoo
Candra Waskito for TwFoo
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Hello everyone!
This is a exploration Animation for Crypto Landing Page.
What do you think? Don't forget to press (L) if you like it and feel free to comment.

-----------------------------

We are ready to new projects, let's Contact Us!
twfoostudio@gmail.com || Skype

Check Out Our:
Website || Instagram

A44c0470182a0a354380129578a750ec
Rebound of
DasCrypto - Crypto Landing Page
By Candra Waskito
TwFoo
TwFoo
Specialist Product Design & Development
Hire Us

More by TwFoo

View profile
    • Like