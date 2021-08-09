🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Brad Pitt has aged well, and in the process he has become one of the best – and certainly the coolest – male actors of his generation. His slick portrait of Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (wearing a hideous but memorable yellow Hawaiian shirt) easily steals the entire movie. Pitt’s pretty-face look of yore is finally gone, and now he looks the part of a true character actor. One of my favorite portraits so far.