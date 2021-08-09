Brad Pitt has aged well, and in the process he has become one of the best – and certainly the coolest – male actors of his generation. His slick portrait of Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (wearing a hideous but memorable yellow Hawaiian shirt) easily steals the entire movie. Pitt’s pretty-face look of yore is finally gone, and now he looks the part of a true character actor. One of my favorite portraits so far.