Nguyen Trong Duc

Datie Display Font - Free Download

Nguyen Trong Duc
Nguyen Trong Duc
  • Save
Datie Display Font - Free Download logotype display type type design typography display font type
Download color palette

Hi there. This is new my font. You can download at link:
www.behance.net/gallery/124926607/Datie-Display-Free-Download

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Nguyen Trong Duc
Nguyen Trong Duc

More by Nguyen Trong Duc

View profile
    • Like