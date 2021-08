HomePipa - Real Estate Landing Page

Hello everyone! 👋

I have done with landing page design exploration about real estate booking website, in this exploration I consideration about F shape pattern for user scanning. Let me share my latest design exploration

Font : Titillium Web

Icon : remixicon.com

Photo : Unsplash.com and pexels.com

I would love to hear your feedback on this shot, have a great day!🤩

_______

I'm available for a new project!

Let's talk about design: panji.ad.dsg@gmail.com

Instagram | Medium | Linkedin