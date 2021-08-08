Agricultural data monitoring 🍃

Trending designs to inspire you
🍵
Hello everyone~
☀️
This is the large display screen I made for the LINXI platform.
The soil equipment information helps us to directly feed back the efficiency of agricultural work from the data, trace the source of the land through statistics of the area of the plot, and adjust and arrange new plans.
