Wall Shelves Store Exploration 💥

Wall Shelves Store Exploration 💥 figma flutter ios ui mobile ux ui card mobile app mobile wall shelves shop store
Hi Fellas! 👋

Here my new exploration for marketplace mobile app, I called it Pondasi. Hope you guys like it. Cheers! ✨

We available for work together :
📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Odama Studio
🎉Figma Community : Odama Studio
🛒Gumroad : Odama

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Turn your idea to design with innovative solution ✨
