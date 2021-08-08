Ilias Sounas

The Rolling Stones - vinyl record illustration

:::The Rolling Stones - vinyl record illustration::: cover vinyl record music group rolling stones rock infographic music bands illustration
  1. Music-Bands_Records_sounas_RollingStones_02.png
  2. Music-Bands_Records_sounas_RollingStones_01.png
  3. Music-Bands_Records_sounas_RollingStones_03.png

A series of illustrated music band vinyl records based on an infographic I designed about the group lineup changes.
You can see more here:
https://www.sounasdesign.com/portfolio/all-the-lineup-changes-of-8-famous-bands-visualized/

