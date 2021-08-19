Jake Kenobi

Custom Home Office Mural

  1. Spring-Break-Jake-Interior-Wall-Mural01.jpg
  2. Spring-Break-Jake-Interior-Wall-Mural04.jpg
  3. Spring-Break-Jake-Interior-Wall-Mural03.jpg
  4. Spring-Break-Jake-Interior-Wall-Mural02.jpg

I was commissioned by two dear friends of mine to give their new office a permanent vacation feel. As two ex-bartenders, they have a certain love for the tiki scene, so I wanted to create a mural that captured that without treading into the waters of cultural appropriation like a lot of tiki bar culture does.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
