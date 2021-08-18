HOME Mural Fest

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amazing teams at Pangeaseed Foundation, Seawalls, Whanganui Walls, & Alternative Arts Initiative rallied the arts community. Within a span of 5 days, over 800 artists from around the world came together to create murals from the safety of their homes in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22nd, 2020. My humble submission is on the wall in my home office and focuses on building empathy for others and for the environment as a whole.

ARTIST STATEMENT: BE OPEN

While the message is simple, to me it means many things.

Being open about our inner selves leads to empathy. Not only empathy for our fellow humans but empathy for wildlife, the environment, and the planet as a whole.

It also is a reminder for us to be open to learning how our actions affect others and the world at large. A reminder to be open to new and different perspectives, including those of our animal friends.

With the COVID-19 death toll rising and the world feeling like it has stopped spinning, I want to acknowledge the potential insensitivity that comes with including a skull in my piece.

The reason I included it, besides being a stark reminder that the health and survival of the human race is in direct correlation to the health of the environment, is simply because we all have one. No matter what body someone is in, a skull adds a universally human element which hopefully helps people connect more with the art and message.

For me, it represents my innermost self, the part of me that I typically keep hidden but am working every day to expose.