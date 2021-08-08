WaletKan | E-wallet UI mobile apps

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Guys,
Today I created a concept for an e-wallet. This design is made with 3d design guide and blue color which makes the eyes cool and feel comfortable.
Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Dont forget to Like❤ it :)
Thankyou !!
Email For Project :
iqbalsurya376@gmail.com
=====
Check out my IG : Instagram
Download This File : uplabs
