Elfira Nurul Ilma

Mobile Application Design "Geraibumdes"

Mobile Application Design "Geraibumdes"
this is my first mobile application design the name is "geraibumdes". one of the internship projects too. I got a lot of help in making this. actually this design is my first time using Figma

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
