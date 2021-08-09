Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rent Strollers – Stroller Website UI/UX Design

Rent Strollers – Stroller Website UI/UX Design child product landing page newborn baby parents ecommerce rental rent stroller design website design web design ui ui ux ux design ui design
Hello, design-world!

This is the website we designed for a stroller rental where you can check available strollers and rent them. After your child grows up and you didn't need the stroller anymore, you can just return it, and they will sanitize the stroller so others who need it will rent it again.

🧑🏽‍💻 by Kiana

