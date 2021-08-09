Rent Strollers – Stroller Website UI/UX Design

Hello, design-world!

This is the website we designed for a stroller rental where you can check available strollers and rent them. After your child grows up and you didn't need the stroller anymore, you can just return it, and they will sanitize the stroller so others who need it will rent it again.

🧑🏽‍💻 by Kiana