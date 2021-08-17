🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
No matter where you go, arguably the best parts of a vacation are in and around water. Lazy days spent on the beach, relaxing soaks in your Airbnb’s jacuzzi, rowdy nights in a jam-packed hot tub, or skinny-dipping beneath a secret waterfall. You’ll be fully covered for every aquatic adventure with the Midnight Jungle Towel.
This versatile towel is made from a cozy cotton terry and soft poly face, making it perfect for whatever water activity you find yourself partaking in.