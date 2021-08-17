Good for Sale
Midnight Jungle

Midnight Jungle clothing apparel pattern beach towel tropical illustration design
Midnight Jungle clothing apparel pattern beach towel tropical illustration design
Price
$35
Available on springbreakjake.com
Midnight Jungle Beach Towel

No matter where you go, arguably the best parts of a vacation are in and around water. Lazy days spent on the beach, relaxing soaks in your Airbnb’s jacuzzi, rowdy nights in a jam-packed hot tub, or skinny-dipping beneath a secret waterfall. You’ll be fully covered for every aquatic adventure with the Midnight Jungle Towel.

This versatile towel is made from a cozy cotton terry and soft poly face, making it perfect for whatever water activity you find yourself partaking in.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
