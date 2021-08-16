Whether you find yourself oceanside holding a surfboard or deep in the woods straddling a mountain bike, the Bird of Paradise Rash Guard is ready to keep whatever harsh elements that come your way from destroying your skin.

This smooth, long-sleeved rash guard is slim-fitted, a bit longer than a casual tee, and tailor-made to protect from the sun and wind during an active day outdoors. It’s made from very soft four-way stretch fabric that stretches and recovers on the cross and lengthwise grains.