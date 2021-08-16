Good for Sale
Jake Kenobi

Bird of Paradise

Jake Kenobi
Jake Kenobi
Hire Me
  • Save
Bird of Paradise procreate surfing surf rash guard clothing apparel tropical illustration design
Bird of Paradise procreate surfing surf rash guard clothing apparel tropical illustration design
Download color palette
  1. Spring-Break-Jake-Clothing-Strange-Paradise-Rash-Guard-01.jpg
  2. Spring-Break-Jake-Clothing-Strange-Paradise-Rash-Guard-02.jpg

Bird of Paradise Rash Guard

Price
$44
Buy now
Available on springbreakjake.com
Good for sale
Bird of Paradise Rash Guard

Whether you find yourself oceanside holding a surfboard or deep in the woods straddling a mountain bike, the Bird of Paradise Rash Guard is ready to keep whatever harsh elements that come your way from destroying your skin.

This smooth, long-sleeved rash guard is slim-fitted, a bit longer than a casual tee, and tailor-made to protect from the sun and wind during an active day outdoors. It’s made from very soft four-way stretch fabric that stretches and recovers on the cross and lengthwise grains.

Jake Kenobi
Jake Kenobi
Illustrator / Muralist
Hire Me

More by Jake Kenobi

View profile
    • Like