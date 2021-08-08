Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Goldenlife - vintage display typeface

Goldenlife - vintage display typeface
Goldenlife is a vintage display typeface. This font inspired by the classic and vintage sign.
Goldenlife is great for any kind of display purpose from logos, Tshirt, apparel, quote, handwritten quotes, product packaging, tittle header, poster, merchandise, social media, labels, branding & greeting cards.
This font is also support multi language.
In Zip Package :
– Goldenlife otf
– Goldenlife ttf
– Goldenlife woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
