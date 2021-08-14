Good for Sale
Jake Kenobi

Rocky Palm

Jake Kenobi
Jake Kenobi
Hire Me
  • Save
Rocky Palm arch palm tree tropical clothing apparel design illustration creative market
Rocky Palm arch palm tree tropical clothing apparel design illustration creative market
Download color palette
  1. Spring-Break-Jake-Clothing-Strange-Paradise-LS-Tee-01.jpg
  2. Spring-Break-Jake-Clothing-Strange-Paradise-LS-Tee-02.jpg

Rocky Palm LS Tee

Price
$38
Buy now
Available on springbreakjake.com
Good for sale
Rocky Palm LS Tee

While the design channels the humble brick buildings found down the coastlines of Baja, the Rocky Palm Long Sleeve Tee is always at home, from the beach to the city streets.

This super-soft tee from Bella + Canvas is made from 100% cotton and features a classic & comfortable crew neck.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Jake Kenobi
Jake Kenobi
Illustrator / Muralist
Hire Me

More by Jake Kenobi

View profile
    • Like