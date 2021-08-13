Good for Sale
Libation Vacation

Libation Vacation tropical apparel clothing illustration design
Libation Vacation Tee

Price
$32
Available on springbreakjake.com
Good for sale
Even when you’re miles away from the coast, land-locked as far as the eye can see, it’s always possible to find paradise within. Simply mix up your favorite tropical elixirs and slip into your dream vacation with each and every libation.

This paradise is printed on a 100% recycled tee made from cotton manufacturing scraps and upcycled polyester (rPET), saving reusable textiles and plastic bottles from ending up in landfills. It’s also from a manufacturer that uses minimal amounts of chemicals and water, lowering carbon emissions and environmental pollution.

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
