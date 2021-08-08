Stanford University Website Design & Development

The Stanford School of Humanities and Sciences (H&S) is the largest of seven academic schools at Stanford University, representing 23 departments and encompassing 25 interdisciplinary programs. H&S is the cornerstone of education for Stanford undergraduates and as such is an incredibly complex organization with a diverse community.

The H&S Information Technology department creates and maintains hundreds of individual websites that respond to complex demands while supporting a cohesive user experience and supporting the Stanford brand.

Visit sparkbox.com to read the complete Stanford H&S case study: https://sparkbox.com/work/stanford

As a frontend developer and designer, I played an integral role in the creation of two themes built on a common foundation in Drupal. Each theme has multiple opportunities for customization through multiple theme settings, paragraph types and their variants, and utility classes. The end result is a comprehensive toolkit that gives H&S IT what they need to respond to the individual needs of their clients.

Year: 2020 to present