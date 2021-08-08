Stanford University Website Design & Development

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Stanford School of Humanities and Sciences (H&S) is the largest of seven academic schools at Stanford University, representing 23 departments and encompassing 25 interdisciplinary programs. H&S is the cornerstone of education for Stanford undergraduates and as such is an incredibly complex organization with a diverse community.
The H&S Information Technology department creates and maintains hundreds of individual websites that respond to complex demands while supporting a cohesive user experience and supporting the Stanford brand.
Visit sparkbox.com to read the complete Stanford H&S case study: https://sparkbox.com/work/stanford
As a frontend developer and designer, I played an integral role in the creation of two themes built on a common foundation in Drupal. Each theme has multiple opportunities for customization through multiple theme settings, paragraph types and their variants, and utility classes. The end result is a comprehensive toolkit that gives H&S IT what they need to respond to the individual needs of their clients.
View more sites built by H&S IT:
https://economics.stanford.edu/
https://amstudies.stanford.edu/
https://ccsre.stanford.edu/
https://english.stanford.edu/
https://feminist.stanford.edu/
https://history.stanford.edu/
https://internationalrelations.stanford.edu/
https://clas.stanford.edu/
https://sts.stanford.edu/
Year: 2020 to present