Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
New project called "Quick Chord - Hợp âm nhanh" for a Vietnamese client. The utility application makes it possible for everyone to learn guitar accompaniment by themselves in a simple but optimal route. Basic guitar accompaniment, so simple for beginners. App is available on App Store and CH play.
If you find this project interesting, please share it with me!