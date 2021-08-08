Hương Trần

Chord App

Chord App guitar piano uiux ui design music darkmode chord app
New project called "Quick Chord - Hợp âm nhanh" for a Vietnamese client. The utility application makes it possible for everyone to learn guitar accompaniment by themselves in a simple but optimal route. Basic guitar accompaniment, so simple for beginners. App is available on App Store and CH play.
If you find this project interesting, please share it with me!

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
