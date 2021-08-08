Proudly present Branding Aliskaje Typeface, created by Storytype,

A serif modern and classic typeface that has own unique style & modern look.

This typeface is perfect for an elegant & luxury logo, book or movie title design, fashion brand,

magazine, clothes, lettering, quotes, and so much more.

============================================================

What’s Included :

Branding Aliskaje (OTF/TTF/WOFF)*

Web Font

Ligature, Alternate & Swashes

Works on PC & Mac

Simple installations

Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even work on Microsoft Word.

PUA Encoded Characters