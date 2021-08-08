Courtney Sonner

Summer Olympic Badge Design

Summer Olympic Badge Design app typography ux adobe photoshop adobe live vector ui adobe illustrator t-shirt design apparel graphic weekly warmup summer olympics logo design illustration branding brand identity brand design brand assets dribbble rebound
As part of Dribbble's weekly rebound, I decided to create a fun and retro inspired badge design for the women's skateboarding team! Now if I only I could learn to skateboard myself...

