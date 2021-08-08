Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 089 :: Terms of Service

Daily UI 089 :: Terms of Service
Terms of Service (TOS) screens are commonly seen during the process of a user creating an account for pretty much anything they sign up for. The content of a TOS screen is never minimal, as whatever a user is signing up for must indicate how the user can use their platform, product, or service. However, the design of a TOS screen should be minimal and only include what is necessary as to not confuse or overwhelm the user. A scrollable list, displaying all of the terms and conditions allows a user to effortlessly read all of the given information. After a user has read the terms, they must agree to continue. Once checking the agree to these terms box, the continue button brightens and a user is on their way to complete the account creation process.

