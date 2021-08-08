Sulthan Adam Hanansyah

Mimix - Drink Order App

Mimix - Drink Order App ux ui branding 3d
Mimix is a cafe that serves various kinds of drinks from tea-based, milk-based, and coffee-based.

This is a mobile app mockup to order drinks, whether to pick them up yourself or deliver them to your home.

Images in homepage i made using Blender.
All icons are from iconify.

Instagram | Linkedin | hanansyah666@gmail.com

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
