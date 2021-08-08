covid-19 shield

Vector illustration syringe vaccine shield proper used for medical content, emergency content, health care content, and social media content.

Related Keyword with This Post:

covid-19, corona diseas, discovered coronavirus, sars cov19, cartoon, character, corona, coronavirus, covid-19, danger, design, disease, epidemic, escape, flu, germ, stay home, stay safe, vector, virus, sketch, graphic, health, home, hospital, house, illness, illustration, infect, influenza, live, medicine, monster, pandemic, precaution, prevention, protect, protection, quarantine, risk, running, safe, safety.