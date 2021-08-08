ZAN

Urban Traffic x FUI

Urban Traffic x FUI uiux ux ui dark mode city c4d data data visualization hud fui design fui 3d interface
About the big visual data screen for urban traffic. Hope you guys like it !! 🔥

Organized the first four months in the line of data visualization collection of large screen👇🏻
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124716889/FUI-Data-Visualization

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
