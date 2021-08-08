Hero Page (NFT Platform)

Trending designs to inspire you
Culled from the overall landing page is this hero page of the B-Art website. An NFT marketplace with a goal for a greener earth.
Decided to go with a totally different footer navigation from the existing ones in the NFT space. Dealt with the UX flaws I noticed on 4 major NFT marketplaces on the blockchain (the major reason I took this up)
In my subsequent posts, I'll share more screens from my design process.
Wanna discuss a project that's blockchain, medtech or generally tech based? or maybe interesting hobbies?
Hit me up on
https://twitter.com/Benchain_X
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ofoegbuchimdalu/