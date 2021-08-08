Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sulthan Adam Hanansyah

21Streetwars - Fashion Mobile App

21Streetwars - Fashion Mobile App 3d app branding design ux ui
21Streetwars is a streetwear brand established in Surabaya. The brand is targeted at the music and youth culture in general. The brand produces clothes and accessories.

All images belong to me. Images in search page i made using Blender. All icons are from iconify.

Feedback is much appreciated

Instagram | Linkedin | hanansyah666@gmail.com

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
