Life is Good X Courtney Sonner Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Life is Good has always been one of my favorite brands. I mean HELLO how iconic is that little dog and the cute daisies? My own admiration for this company is what made our partnership all that more special, as I helped to promote their annual t-shirt design contest through my own social media outlets.