Heather Taylor

Childrens Boutique Web Design

  Save
A Modern Eden is a line of childrens educational products designed for style savvy parents featuring a series of mid-century modern animal illustrations. Launched in 2011 by Jeremy Loyd, Ryan Clark, and Jän Ostendorf, A Modern Eden offered screen printed posters, wall decors, wall puzzles, flash cards, and iOS apps for purchase from their website. Although no longer in business, A Modern Eden now serves as a fictitious business from which frontend design apprentices at Sparkbox use to design style tiles, wire frames, and a website to demonstrate their skills.

Process: Design style tiles, wireframes, and Sketch design comps. Develop pattern library and template pages.
Year: 2019 - 2020

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
UI Designer & Developer

