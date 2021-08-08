Childrens Boutique Web Design

Trending designs to inspire you
A Modern Eden is a line of childrens educational products designed for style savvy parents featuring a series of mid-century modern animal illustrations. Launched in 2011 by Jeremy Loyd, Ryan Clark, and Jän Ostendorf, A Modern Eden offered screen printed posters, wall decors, wall puzzles, flash cards, and iOS apps for purchase from their website. Although no longer in business, A Modern Eden now serves as a fictitious business from which frontend design apprentices at Sparkbox use to design style tiles, wire frames, and a website to demonstrate their skills.
Process: Design style tiles, wireframes, and Sketch design comps. Develop pattern library and template pages.
Year: 2019 - 2020