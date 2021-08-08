Mollie Starr

Bodega38 Type Tests

script green typography type branding
I simply cannot create a brand without making some little type lockups, these are my favorite bits. Using a script here to create a friendly, neighborly tone with a complimentary blocky sans for integrity.

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
