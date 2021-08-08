Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
iOS Synth UI

iOS Synth UI auv3 plugin vst 1980s 80s skeuomorphic graphic design app design synthesizer synth branding ui illustration
Skeuomorphic design is still popular for pro audio software. This is a design for an upcoming synthesizer for iOS.

Email: paulbetowski@gmail.com
WhatsApp: 07506 935 435

    • Like