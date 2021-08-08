Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mollie Starr

Bodega38 Wordmark

Wordmark for Bodega38, a new platform to help people shop their zip code. The website is still in the works, but I just couldn't wait to share this one.

The mark is inspired by street signs in suburban neighborhoods. The type is based on TypeType's TT Trailers with some modifications for legibility.

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
