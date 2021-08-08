Bodega38 Wordmark

Trending designs to inspire you
Wordmark for Bodega38, a new platform to help people shop their zip code. The website is still in the works, but I just couldn't wait to share this one.
The mark is inspired by street signs in suburban neighborhoods. The type is based on TypeType's TT Trailers with some modifications for legibility.