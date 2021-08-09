Detail View for Co-Living Room

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
👉🏽 Like, Comment and Follow!
Concept app for a Co-living for the next generation of young professionals.
When selecting a room the detail view gives users insights about their potential new roommates, apartment items, floor plan and of course a virtual tour.
-
Find me on Behance & Twitter