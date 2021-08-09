Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Erfan

Detail View for Co-Living Room

Erfan
Erfan
Detail View for Co-Living Room detail view apartment material you rent room floor plan rommates card view virtual tour ui ux app mobile design thinking user research
Concept app for a Co-living for the next generation of young professionals.
When selecting a room the detail view gives users insights about their potential new roommates, apartment items, floor plan and of course a virtual tour.

Erfan
Erfan
They say I'm good with people ⤵
