Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amena Akter

Logo and icon design

Amena Akter
Amena Akter
  • Save
Logo and icon design brand identity branding logo redesign vector logo flat icon unique logo colorful logo logo icon minimalist logo flat logo modern logo grid grid system icon design logo design
Download color palette

Logo and icon design with the grid system.
Feel free to provide your feedback.
If you need logo and icon like similar please inbox me.
Thanks.

Amena Akter
Amena Akter
Like