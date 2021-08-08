Mohamad

Text Formatting Side Bar

Mohamad
Mohamad
  • Save
Text Formatting Side Bar document editor document drag and drop note editor note notebook minimal light mode word editor text style side bar side menu style menu editing panel customize panel text formatting text editor editor ui product design
Download color palette

First draft of Text formatting sidebar we're building for our Web editor. // inspired by Craft docs mac app ✍🏻

Press L to Like ❤️

Mohamad
Mohamad

More by Mohamad

View profile
    • Like