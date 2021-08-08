Simple Line Art Logo

Heather Taylor

branding and identity logo illustrator
A simple, single color, line art logo design for the youth group at Troy First United Methodist Church in Troy, Ohio. The logo features the iconic church dome. The single color allows for affordable screen printing on youth apparel.

Year created: 2016

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
